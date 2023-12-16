MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $97.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average is $104.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 5.59. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $124.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.11 million. Equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 10.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $100,003.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,536,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Colo purchased 1,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,681.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,536,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,873,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,427,000 after purchasing an additional 349,237 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 28.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,385,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $7,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,956,000 after buying an additional 86,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 5,537.1% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 84,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 83,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

