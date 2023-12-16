Michael Saks Sells 5,000 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) insider Michael Saks sold 5,000 shares of RCM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $136,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,835.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RCM Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

RCM Technologies stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.12 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 63.01% and a net margin of 6.25%. Equities research analysts predict that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCMT has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on RCM Technologies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 651,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 123,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 21,158 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 111,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

