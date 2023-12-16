Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,029 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.3% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 29,789.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,477,000 after buying an additional 16,515,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $370.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The company has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.