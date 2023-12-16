Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Prosperity Financial Group Inc.

Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,577 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.7% of Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Prosperity Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 39.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.69.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $370.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

