Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by BROOKFIELD Corp ON

BROOKFIELD Corp ON cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,096 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,860 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 19,029 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.4% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 22,495 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $1,040,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $370.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

