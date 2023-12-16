Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Academy Capital Management Inc. TX

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,400 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 10.5% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $52,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,810,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $370.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.69.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

