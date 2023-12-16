Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $3.14 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $155.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The company has a market cap of $373.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.58 and its 200 day moving average is $159.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

