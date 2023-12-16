Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 264 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.7 %

XOM opened at $100.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.06 and a 200 day moving average of $107.42.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.