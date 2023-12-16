Model N (NYSE:MODN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $30.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Model N from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Model N from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Model N Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.16 million, a PE ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 0.71. Model N has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. Model N had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Model N will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Model N news, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,663.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Model N news, insider Rehmann Rayani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $117,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,663.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Ederer sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $102,861.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,801.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,240. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Featured Articles

