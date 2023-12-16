Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $103.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MHK. Barclays upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.4 %

MHK stock opened at $105.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $130.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day moving average is $94.38.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,779 shares of company stock worth $2,699,406. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 156.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.