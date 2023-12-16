Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBRX

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.93. Moleculin Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.65.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 32,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.