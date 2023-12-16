Molten Ventures VCT (MVCT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on April 5th

Molten Ventures VCT (LON:MVCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Molten Ventures VCT’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Molten Ventures VCT Price Performance

Molten Ventures VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 44 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 51 ($0.64). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 47.73. The stock has a market cap of £112.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,160.00 and a beta of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 787 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Molten Ventures VCT in a report on Monday, September 11th.

Molten Ventures VCT Company Profile

Draper Esprit VCT plc is a venture capital fund manager. It is a Venture Capital Trust. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in early venture, mid venture, and late venture. The fund prefers investing in growth capital. It invests in health care and software and services. The fund seeks to invest in United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

