Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Raises Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,098,111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,369 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.8% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $143,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. King Wealth raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,894,093. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $149.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

