Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.64) to GBX 300 ($3.77) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 290 ($3.64) price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moneysupermarket.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 288.75 ($3.62).
Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance
Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.
