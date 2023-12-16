Monique Oxender Buys 6,000 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) insider Monique Oxender purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.7 %

KDP opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average of $31.92.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

KDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

