Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A) VP Sells $466,077.84 in Stock

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG-A – Get Free Report) VP Maureen Mary Athoe sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total value of $466,077.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at $400,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Moog Trading Down 0.6 %

MOG-A stock opened at $139.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Moog from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Aircraft Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls, and avionics for military and commercial aircraft; and aftermarket support services.

