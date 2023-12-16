Morses Club (LON:MCL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.21

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00). Morses Club shares last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 12,542,035 shares trading hands.
Morses Club Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.21. The firm has a market cap of £282,303.00, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.05.
About Morses Club
Morses Club PLC provides non-standard financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Home Collected Credit and Digital segments. The Home Collected Credit segment offers small short-term loans to customers who need affordable credit. It serves customers through a network of 1,077 self-employed agents.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Morses Club
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Morses Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morses Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.