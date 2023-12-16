Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY) Plans Dividend of $0.18

Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (OTCMKTS:MOHCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1768 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Stock Performance
Shares of MOHCY stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Motor Oil has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67.
Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries Company Profile
