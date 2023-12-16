Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $1,346,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 491,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,452,917.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,134. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 12,377.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,841,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 25.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,125,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,582 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 94.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,614,000 after purchasing an additional 687,321 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,033,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,895,000 after buying an additional 676,483 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,738,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,207,000 after buying an additional 606,312 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $65.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.06. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

