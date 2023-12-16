MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $101.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.03. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.34%.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $455,590.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $455,590.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

