M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Position Lifted by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1,980.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,102,000 after purchasing an additional 108,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,894,000 after purchasing an additional 87,768 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after purchasing an additional 55,623 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.43.

M&T Bank Trading Down 1.6 %

MTB opened at $142.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $161.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.63.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.01%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

