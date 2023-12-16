M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $142.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.84 and its 200 day moving average is $126.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.