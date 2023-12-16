Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.19 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.
Mueller Water Products Stock Performance
Shares of MWA opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.
Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Mueller Water Products
About Mueller Water Products
Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mueller Water Products
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.