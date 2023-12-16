Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.19 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.46. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 65.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 38.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Articles

