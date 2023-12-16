Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at $325,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,022,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $766,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,123,000 after purchasing an additional 285,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,714,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $295,478,000 after purchasing an additional 168,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,980,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,147,000 after purchasing an additional 173,730 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MUR opened at $42.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $48.47.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $959.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.35 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 20.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

