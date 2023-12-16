Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.88. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 22.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 147.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

