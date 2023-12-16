National Bankshares Reiterates “C$5.50” Price Target for Foran Mining (CVE:FOM)

National Bankshares set a C$5.50 target price on Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOM. Pi Financial raised their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Foran Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Foran Mining Price Performance
Foran Mining Company Profile
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
