National Bankshares Reiterates “C$5.50” Price Target for Foran Mining (CVE:FOM)

National Bankshares set a C$5.50 target price on Foran Mining (CVE:FOM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOM. Pi Financial raised their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Foran Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Foran Mining Price Performance

Foran Mining Company Profile

Shares of FOM opened at C$3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01. Foran Mining has a 1 year low of C$2.02 and a 1 year high of C$4.32. The stock has a market cap of C$828.20 million, a P/E ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 3.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.23.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

