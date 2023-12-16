National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Raised to $36.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NSA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an underperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of NSA opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.81. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $44.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.51%.

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,744,165.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth $227,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

