Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Urgent.ly Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of ULY stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Urgent.ly has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($137.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Urgent.ly

Urgent.ly Company Profile

In related news, Director Andrew M. Geisse purchased 25,000 shares of Urgent.ly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,046 shares in the company, valued at $243,573.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Urgent.ly Inc designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions.

