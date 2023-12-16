Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Urgent.ly Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of ULY stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. Urgent.ly has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $12.00.
Urgent.ly (NASDAQ:ULY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($137.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.05 million for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Urgent.ly
Urgent.ly Company Profile
Urgent.ly Inc designs and develops a mobility assistance software platform for roadside assistance. Its services include car lockout, tire changes, towing, stuck in ditch and winch services, motorcycle towing, electric vehicle towing, jump start, and gas delivery. The company's software platform combines location-based services, real-time data, AI and machine-to-machine communication to provide roadside assistance solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Urgent.ly
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Urgent.ly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urgent.ly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.