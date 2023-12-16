Needham & Company LLC Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $80.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TWLO. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Twilio had a negative net margin of 21.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $366,722.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,014,221 shares of company stock worth $3,664,279 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 48,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

