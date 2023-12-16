Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter. Netcapital had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 27.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCPL opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.22. Netcapital has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Netcapital stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.37% of Netcapital at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

