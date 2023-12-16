Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $111.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.56.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $120.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.50. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $125.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.09 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $161,921.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,455.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $161,921.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,882 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,472.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,742 shares of company stock worth $6,444,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,383,000 after acquiring an additional 136,782 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 117,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.