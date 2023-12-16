NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 788.98%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the third quarter worth $61,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies by 12.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the third quarter worth $201,000. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, chronic pain due to failed back surgeries, and other related neurological disorders.

