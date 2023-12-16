New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFE. Citigroup lowered their price target on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NFE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFE opened at $37.65 on Monday. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.