NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (NLCP) to Issue Dividend of $0.40 on January 12th

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, January 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from NewLake Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $0.39.

NewLake Capital Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NLCP opened at $14.60 on Friday. NewLake Capital Partners has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Compass Point downgraded NewLake Capital Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 cultivation facilities and dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

