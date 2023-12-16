NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Down 2.9 %
NYSE:NREF opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 494.61 and a quick ratio of 494.61. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.86 million, a PE ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 1.65.
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.10%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance
NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.
