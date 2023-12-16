NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Cut to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:NREF opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 494.61 and a quick ratio of 494.61. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.86 million, a PE ratio of -60.56 and a beta of 1.65.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.10%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -800.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NREF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 110.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 15,200.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 94.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 92.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.