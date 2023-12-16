NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Mizuho

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of NEP opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $77.21.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 260.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

