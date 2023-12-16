NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) EVP Sells $1,190,000.00 in Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NIKE Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $121.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day moving average is $105.30.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on NKE. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

