Ninety One North America Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ninety One North America Inc. reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 32.2% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total transaction of $199,432.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.66, for a total value of $199,432.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,816,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,285 shares of company stock worth $160,858,373 in the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of META stock opened at $334.92 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $342.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $860.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.