Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NKTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Nkarta from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nkarta from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nkarta from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nkarta has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Nkarta stock opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. Nkarta has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.14.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.15. Research analysts forecast that Nkarta will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 13,661.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 59.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

