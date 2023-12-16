Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $615-$640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $651.88 million. Nordson also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.120-9.750 EPS.

NDSN stock opened at $251.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.23. Nordson has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $257.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.19 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.15%.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $258.83.

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 5,200 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $1,162,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,756.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,849. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

