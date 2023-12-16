Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.120-9.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 9.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Nordson also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.12-$9.75 EPS.

Nordson Trading Up 0.8 %

Nordson stock opened at $251.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. Nordson has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $257.04.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.19 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Nordson’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on NDSN

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,709.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total transaction of $301,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,821.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total transaction of $279,813.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,709.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,721 shares of company stock worth $2,670,849 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Nordson by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 461.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordson

(Get Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.