Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,059,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,946 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $23,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 177.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

