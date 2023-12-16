Nucor Co. (NUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Nucor has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nucor to earn $12.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Nucor Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NUE opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor has a 12-month low of $129.46 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Trading of Nucor

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 17.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.33.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

