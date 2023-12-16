NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,102,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA stock opened at $488.90 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,442 shares of company stock valued at $27,216,982. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

