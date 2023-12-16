ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

OBSV opened at $0.04 on Thursday. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ObsEva by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 173,455 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in ObsEva in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

