Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Buys $181,005,183.45 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,051,837.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,149,802 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35.

On Monday, October 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,686,368 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

OXY stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after buying an additional 17,355,469 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $779,983,000 after buying an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% during the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after buying an additional 2,108,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after buying an additional 1,922,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

