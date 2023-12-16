Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Truist Financial

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OXY. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.18.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 0.4 %

OXY opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,077,036 shares of company stock worth $474,830,550. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.