Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONB shares. TheStreet raised Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

ONB opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.88. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $18.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 579.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 91,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 420.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 97.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,612,000 after acquiring an additional 470,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

