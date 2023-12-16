Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 779.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $28.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 12.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

