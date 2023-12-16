Omega Flex, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

Omega Flex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Omega Flex Price Performance

Shares of OFLX stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. Omega Flex has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $128.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.07. The company has a market cap of $866.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Trading of Omega Flex

Omega Flex ( NASDAQ:OFLX ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $27.50 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFLX. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Omega Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Omega Flex by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Omega Flex by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Flex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

